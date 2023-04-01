Check the price of the chelas, food and more of the AX Ceremony 2023

The party has already been set up in Parque Bicentenario, race. We already fell for AX Ceremony 2023, Everything looks spectacular and well, have a great time. Now, in case they occupy, here we leave the information with the price of beers, food and other things at the festival, so that they can calculate the wand that they are going to spend.

Price of the chelas, food and merch of the AX Ceremony 2023

Beers, alcoholic beverages

We leave you some of the prices of beer and alcoholic beverages at the AX Ceremony. Below is the full list of everything for sale.

Heineken Silver – single for $70, double for $140

Hard Seltzer (cherry, mango, watermelon, and lemon) – $80 single, $160 double

Gin – single for $150, double for $300

Jack Daniels (different presentations) – single for $95, double for $185

Vodka and rum – single for $130, double for $260

Drink price. Photo: Special.

Drink prices. Photo: Special.

Food, water and more

Now, here we leave you the prices of food, water and other products so that you can take a dip in the AX Ceremony 2023. The price ranges from 120 to 200 pesos. We leave below some of the prices that we have seen at the festival.

Popcorn – $80

Natural water – $40

Soft drinks – $50

Chapatas – $150

Croissants – $135

Sync – $135

Juices and Smoothies – $135

Bacon Burritos – $140

Veggie Butter – $140

Hot dogs – $150

Pizzas – between $320 to $340

Food prices at the AX Ceremony 2023. Photo: Special.

Food prices. Photo: Special

Food prices. Photo: Special.

