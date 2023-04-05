Cheeky: this was what Bullrich said after the murder of a bus driver in 2018

After the death of Daniel Barrientos at the hands of criminals in the La Matanza party, the opposition came out in line to demand the resignation of Sergio Berni and the provincial government authorities.

María Eugenia Vidal, Fernando Iglesias, López Murphy, and also Patricia Bullrich, asked for the heads of those they refer to as responsible for the crime of the bus driver.

But this file found on social networks shows his cheekiness, since in 2018 for the exact same event in the same district, Patricia did not say the same.

At that time, he blamed fate for the situation he had experienced and defended himself as best he could on one of his friendly channels.

Here you can clearly see the double standard of the opposition and the political carancheo in its maximum expression, after a tragedy such as the murder of Barrientos.

In addition, of course, to the different treatment that the hegemonic media gave to a very similar event.