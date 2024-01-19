Chelo Garca-Corts shoots against Telecinco: We have been a political instrument

The departure of the Italian Paolo Vasile from Mediaset Spain has meant a before and a goodbye at Telecinco. The current group leadership has imposed a marked a new editorial line that fails to engage viewers, leading to a historic audience crisis that they fight against every day. Successful programs like Slvame or Deluxe were abruptly canceled, and faces like Beln Esteban, Kiko Matamoros, Lydia Lozano or Mara Patio, among others, no longer have a place on the channel.

Slvame’s goodbye on June 23 was surrounded by controversy. The public did not view this decision favorably, generating a great debate on social networks where all the workers of the La Fbrica de la Tele format received strong support. In fact, eight of the show’s most beloved collaborators quickly received a call from Netflix to start a new adventure on the platform under the name of Slvese who can!

MORE ABOUT THE ‘SLVAME UNIVERSE’ The Mediaset presenter comes out in defense of his friend after the interim president of the public entity rejected his signing for Baila como puede.

Elena Sánchez, interim president of the public entity, has vetoed the princess of the town of La 1 despite her hiring already being closed.

Terelu Campos, Kiko Matamoros, Beln Esteban, Lydia Lozano, Kiko Hernndez, Chelo Garca-Corts, Mara Patio and Vctor Sandoval signed up for Netflix to star in a docurreality that is next February 1 and will premiere its second batch of chapters. Due to this imminent debut, Chelo gives an interview to Sofa Cristo’s Addicts and Neurotics podcast where he opens the channel and talks about Telecinco like never before.

It was very bad for me to be kicked out, because we have to acknowledge it publicly: they kicked us out of Telecinco, he begins by saying in his talk with Brbara Rey’s daughter. We have been a political instrument. And do you know what they’ve done by throwing us out on the streets? That those who attacked us, now support us. Now everyone wants Slvame to come back, adds the journalist.

Chelo Garca-Corts’ dart

The television station does not hesitate to stick out its chest to defend its program: For me Slvame is not filthy. What is more is that they use people for specific purposes as is being done on some television at this moment.. It seems much nastier to me that they call you into an office and tell you we are going to give you all the hours on the network, but you have to do I don’t know what, he continues saying with words that many understand as a dart against Ana Rosa Quintana and her Unicorn producer.

Regarding a possible return of Slvame on another network or even platform, the Galician explains that at the moment they know nothing about it. Nevertheless, There are many rumors that suggest that the program could return to the small screen with Netflix given the recent success of Save Who Can! which already has its second season confirmed.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.