Chelsea FC: Ex-world goalkeeper Mendy has to go

Edouard Mendy’s time at Chelsea is likely to end in the summer. As reported by the Daily Mirror, the 31-year-old goalkeeper has been told he can leave the club in the summer. The Blues are open to listening to offers for the 29-fold Senegalese. The keeper is tied to Chelsea until 2025.

Mendy moved from Stade Rennes to London in 2020 for 24 million euros – the beginning of a successful period. Under coach Thomas Tuchel (49), the 31-year-old won the Champions League title with the Blues and was voted FIFA World Goalkeeper of the Year 2021.

However, under Tuchel’s successor Graham Potter, Mendy has lost his regular place between the posts. Instead, Kepa Arrizabalaga now guards the goal. The 28-year-old Spaniard switched to Chelsea in 2018 as the most expensive keeper in the world, but was only number two for years.