Chelsea owner Boehly wants next club

Todd Boehly apparently wants to buy the next club. As reported by ‘A Bola’, the Chelsea owners recently made a €40m-50m bid for 75 per cent of the shares in Portuguese club Portimonense. However, the offer was rejected, according to the sports newspaper.

At the same time, according to The Guardian, similar talks are underway with Racing Strasbourg. Whether there is a possibility of taking over the Ligue 1 club has not yet been determined. Boehly’s plan is to set up a similar structure with numerous clubs, as Red Bull, 777 Partners or the City Group have already done.

