Chelsea return? Abraham: “You never know”

Tammy Abraham spoke in an interview about a possible return to Chelsea. The 25-year-old told ‘FourFourTwo’: “Never say never in football. At the moment my focus is on Roma – I have no other plans. Maybe I’ll stay with Roma for the next ten years, maybe not. You never know”

According to a report by The Athletic, the Blues, from whom the Englishman joined AS Roma in 2021, can use a buyback clause of around €80m in July this year to bring the right foot back to the island. Abraham has played in all 27 Serie A games for the Romans this season and has been directly involved in ten goals (six goals, four assists).

