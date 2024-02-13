Chemicals for love, a work that celebrates the irony of passion

The work – which will premiere on February 14, exactly the Day of Love and Friendship – will arrive in the South American country for the first time to show the most deranged and ironic side of human passion through three stories that preserve the acid tone and the fine black humor of the original text.

“I imagine that the name Carmina Narro Flores does not mean anything to us, but of course it does to Mexicans and especially to Mexican theater. She is in her fifties, she is an actress, director, writer… she has also been a producer. Even, The queen of the South “I wrote it together with Venezuelan writers,” declared Javier Vidal in a press conference in which DIARIO LAS AMRICAS was present.

“chemicals for love It is a piece that contains three mini pieces whose conductive and connecting thread is the pair; that is, the couple in all its dimensions. The word chemical is all that chemical process that we human beings have… of the three pieces, the first one that we present is Aspirin for the terminally ill; the second, Manicure; third, shadow round. These three stories tell a loving chemistry, both unhinged and full of pain and irony. “Do you and I have chemistry? Will be one of the questions that the public will ask when the curtain falls,” Vidal added.

How far are you able to go for love?

According to the director, the first mini piece, Aspirin for the terminally ill, is about a woman (Clarisa) in love with a man who is gay (Jos Ramón) and who only corresponds to the interest and desire of being a father. The second installment, Manicure, is the most disturbing and compassionate, as it reflects the lack of a chemical element like lithium, which divides between madness and fickleness: she is a manicurist and he is her dealer. While shadow round He hopes to convince Julia, a stockbroker, to return to her; Failing to do so, he makes a premeditated, cruel and sadistic decision to force him to stay with her by throwing acid in her face.

“Chemicals for love clearly and directly raises the question how far are you capable of going for love? Physiologically, there is a chemistry of love that is responsible for the emotion transforming the drive so that it ends in possession, power, fusion and disagreement,” Javier Vidal reflected.

The protagonists

The development of chemistry in the process of love is not only experienced by its protagonists in the work, since both Carlota Sosa and Rafael Romero are couples in real life.

“We had never worked as a couple on stage because we have always tried to separate the professional part from the private part; in that sense, we are really quite private even though we have no choice because we are actors,” said the Venezuelan actress, who He highlighted that he has been friends with Vidal for more than 40 years, so being directed by the journalist also meant relaxing work on stage.

“These three characters are different, but there are similarities between them because it is basically about the relationship with the other, with the exception of one of the characters who has a dysfunctional, particular and chemical problem because she is bipolar. But outside of that, let’s say “There aren’t that many differences and it didn’t really bother me,” added Carlota Sosa when referring to each of the characters she plays.

Rafael Romero also agrees with his partner and theater partner when it comes to being directed by Javier Vidal.

“It has been a very tasty process. As Javier said at the beginning of this press conference, we have all known each other for many years. Javier and Carlota long before Javier and I. And we have been growing because we have also always maintained our friendship. I love what Javier does, I love him as a person, as a director and I greatly admire him as a creator and his entire family. So, it is always pleasant to get together because beyond work there is a communion that is created between us every time we meet. “We get together to do something,” declared the Venezuelan actor.

“So, it is always tasty to be able to discuss a character, a situation between the three of us; it is always tasty to make the table of a rehearsal and discover ourselves because the years go by and with luck you get to know yourself, getting to know things in yourself. that perhaps for a long time you left it asleep because you were not interested in uncovering them or because you were scared to uncover them, but you discover them and you use them. There is nothing better for an actor than knowing himself, knowing how far he can go, knowing what they are. their feelings towards one thing or another and being able to use them when interpreting a character. There is nothing better for an actor than being clear in life,” Romero added.

To see how this chemistry arises between both actors, those interested in Venezuela can see chemicals for love on February 14, 15 and 16 at 7:00 pm; 17 and 18 at 5:00 pm in the spaces of the Cultural Center of Modern Art, in Caracas.

Tickets are available at ccam.ticketmundo.com.