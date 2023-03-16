Chepe opens temporary route to the Copper Canyon

Chihuahua.— The Chepe Express luxury tourist train will have a route from Chihuahua capital to Barrancas del Cobre in the period from August 4 to September 24, 2023, which is the rainy season, Ferromex announced.

The Chepe Express route that is from Creel to Los Mochis in which destinations such as Creel, Divisadero (Copper Canyon Station), Bahuichivo, El Fuerte and Los Mochis are visited, will temporarily leave the capital to Copper Canyon during August and september.

In a statement, the company pointed out that the temporary route necessarily modifies some aspects of operations, which have effects on life and the economy of the area, therefore, special efforts are made so that the train journey continues to be a safe experience. and unforgettable.

Ferromex invited you to enjoy this temporary route, which seeks to maintain the momentum of tourist activity in the Copper Canyon region.

“The private sector, through the Chihuahua Tourism Service Cluster, AC, applauds Ferromex’s initiative to attend the rainy season with Chepe Express departures from the capital to the Sierra during the most beautiful months of the year,” said the president. of the organization, Cristina Muñoz Alcocer.