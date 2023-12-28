Cher requests guardianship of her son due to her addictions and mental problems

MIAMI.- Today, December 28, it emerged that the singer Cher requested guardianship of her son Elijah Blue Allman Sarkisian, 47, in order to be the sole caretaker of the financial assets.

According to the legal document, the interpreter alleged that Elijah is unable to manage his financial resources on his own due to his recent substance abuse problems.

“In documents filed Wednesday, Cher claims that her 47-year-old son is substantially incapable of managing his own financial resources due to serious mental health and substance abuse issues. The documents claim that Elijah is entitled to regular payments from a trust fund. created by her late father, legendary musician Gregg Allman, but Cher fears the money will go toward drugs instead of life’s basic necessities,” notes TMZ.

“The 77-year-old singer argues that she, as Elijah’s mother, is in a better position to serve as conservator. She also notes that two of Elijah’s brothers have nominated her to play that role. Additionally, she mocks the wife of Elijah, Marieangela King, who he says is undermining Elijah’s attempts to get the help he needs to address his mental health and substance abuse issues,” the celebrity media added.

According to TMZ, Marieangela accused Cher of kidnapping Elijah to force him into rehabilitation last year; However, she the interpreter of Where is the love denied this accusation.

On March 6, 2024, the decision of the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the guardianship requested by Cher will be announced.