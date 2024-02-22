Chiara Ferragni and Fedez separate after eight years of relationship

Heartbreak has become the synonym of 2024, as demonstrated by the number of known couples who have ended their relationship. The last ones? Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have put an end to their love story after eight years of romanceof which five have been as married, and two children in common (Leone and Vittoria), as stated Corriere della Sera. The aforementioned media reports that the couple ended their marriage last Sunday, when The Italian rapper left the home he shared with his wife in Milan.

The relationship between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez was going through a delicate sentimental moment due to the artist’s kiss to Rosa Chemical during the Sanremo Festivalwhere his partner, presenter of the gala, was also present. She considered this gesture as a humiliation, and this generated a series of rumors and speculations about a marital crisis that has culminated in a separation.. Since this episode, the couple has drastically reduced their appearance on social media together.

The controversies of Chiara Ferragni and her love story with Fedez

The well-known Italian influencer, who has a turnover of more than 30 million euros annually, has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent months as a result of several controversies. She has been fined by transalpine courts due to bad practices in product marketing. In December 2023, was sentenced to pay a fine of one million euros for marketing a Pandoro for false charitable purposes. These acts have deteriorated his image.

Fedez also went through a delicate moment as a result of pancreatic cancer, from which he has recovered despite the complications suffered.. Last year on this same day they found a rare pancreas tumor, I clearly remember that my first fear, even before my death, was the idea that my children would not remember me when they grew up. Today I am here, after spending a wonderful day with them. I am grateful for all this, I wrote a while ago accompanied by an image with his children.

The couple wrote the first chapter of their love story when they met in December 2015 thanks to some mutual friends.. Both confirmed their romance a year later, which caused them to attract all kinds of attention. In 2018, they welcomed Leotheir first child together, and, in that same year, they met Yes, I want a grand wedding in Sicily. Vittoriahis second daughter, I was born on March 23, 2021.