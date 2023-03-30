Chief of the CFE distributes big salaries in Chihuahua... to the family!

Mexico City.- Guillermo Nevárez Elizondo, general director of the CFE Distribución subsidiary, maintains a network of nepotism in Chihuahua.

The official of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has his three daughters and a son-in-law on the payroll of the state company in regional management of the state.

Hilda Denisse Nevárez González, one of the director’s daughters, is an administrative supervisor of quality and management control in the regional management of North Transmission, Chihuahua area of ​​operation.

Her annual net income as a CFE worker, including salaries, bonuses, bonuses and other benefits, amounts to 586,472 pesos, as reported in her net worth statement.

Her husband, Rafael Gutiérrez Porras, is head of the Zone ll department in the same entity and is in charge of the subtransmission electrical network, with an annual net income of 787 thousand 872 pesos.

Another of his daughters is Lorena Del Rocío Nevárez González, she is the supervisor of the training program at the General Residence of Construction V, Chihuahua, whose monthly income until 2022 was 601 thousand 611 pesos.

Until last year, her husband, Víctor Manuel Hernández Muñoz, was an engineer for the supervision of the preparation and integration of bidding packages, also in Chihuahua and received a net annual income of 613,469 pesos. Currently, she no longer appears on the transparent payroll of the federal government.

Finally, his daughter Claudia Imelda Nevárez González, works as a quality management system engineer at the Chihuahua combined cycle plant; her annual net remuneration is 868 thousand 982 pesos.

In the case of her husband, José Luis Peinado, he does not work within the CFE, but he is the founder and CEO of Grupo Ditelli, which is made up of four companies that provide services, and which according to its website have worked for the CFE, although the contracts between both companies are not public.

Max Kaiser, an ITAM academic, said that Pemex and CFE would have to be permanently monitored to know to whom they give contracts, the reasons for which they are assigned and what is obtained with them.

“CFE should have all the transparency of each of its contracts and is obliged to have easy consultation platforms and obliged to render accounts of the results of the contracts,” he said.