‘Chihuahua, among states with the most police officers killed’

Juarez City.- With 115 victims, Chihuahua presented the fourth highest number of police officers killed nationwide between December 2018 – at the beginning of the current federal government – and the end of 2022.

The data was released yesterday by the organization Causa en Común in the report “The Police in Mexico: X-ray of a chronic delay”, which considers this type of violence as an indicator of the “precariousness” of the work of the agents.

“Despite the fact that the National Model of Police and Civic Justice -approved by the federal government in 2019- mentions the dignity of the working conditions of police corporations, the reality is that the agents continue to work shifts of 24 hours or more , with very low salaries and benefits, with inadequate equipment and facilities, without sufficient training”, says one of the conclusions of the report.

“One piece of information, more than any other, accounts for the precariousness of the police in Mexico: the murder of more than one policeman per day on average, most of whom remain in impunity,” adds the text, which in the cited period counted 1,818 victims.

The entity with the largest number of these crimes is Guanajuato, with 262, followed by the State of Mexico and Zacatecas, with 133 each; Guerrero and Michoacán, with 116 and, after Chihuahua, Veracruz, with 114.

Estefanía López, a researcher at Causa en Común, indicated that, in 2023, Chihuahua is in second place for lethality against corporate personnel, with 12 cases registered in the context of the prisoner escape from the Juárez prison on January 1. past – when 10 custodians died and, the next day, two ministerial agents.

“Police officers in Mexico work in precarious conditions, while extreme violence takes root throughout the country,” adds the report from the organization, based in Mexico City.

“As has been seen throughout these studies, the abandonment of the police is reflected in the non-compliance with the agreements of the National Council of Public Security in terms of labor dignity, in budget cuts and stagnation, as well as in the progress of the militarization of public security”, he points out.

in numbers

Entity Figure

Guanajuato 262

State of Mexico 133

Zacatecas 133

Guerrero 116

Michoacan 116

Chihuahua 115

Veracruz 114

Total 989

Remaining entities (24) 829

Grand total: Mil 818