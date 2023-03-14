Chihuahua Congress will present controversy against Plan B

Chihuahua.- After a debate that lasted for 1 hour, the Chihuahua Congress approved by majority to initiate an action of unconstitutionality against Plan B in terms of electoral reform.

The proposal presented by deputy Francisco Sánchez, from Movimiento Ciudadano, was voted on by 17 votes in favor, 9 against and 0 abstentions; The representatives of the PAN, PRI and MC voted in favor.

The Legislative Power of Chihuahua will be the first local congress to request this appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, and joins the appeals presented by municipalities such as Chihuahua, and various political parties.

Since the end of 2022, López Obrador’s proposal was approved by the majority of Morena in the chambers and has sparked a deep debate before national public opinion, due to the implications it has in terms of electoral organization and powers of the administrations for the management of its social communication policies.