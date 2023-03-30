Chile confirms first case of avian flu in humans

Santiago, Chile.- The Ministry of Health of Chile notified today the first human case of avian flu in the South American country, in a 53-year-old man affected by a severe case of influenza.

“The patient is stable within his seriousness”, informed the authority in a statement.

Sources from the ministry assured that the infected person resides in the northern zone of the Andean nation, where he is hospitalized.

I say that before this fact, the health protocols established for the management of the disease were activated, together with the taking of corresponding exams for its analysis.

He added that the Public Health Institute confirmed that it was avian influenza and investigated the source of contact, as well as the existence of other affected people in the patient’s surroundings.

The H5N1 or avian influenza virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but “cases of human-to-human contagion are unknown”, recalled the ministry, which reiterated its call to citizens not to handle birds or mammals sick or dead.

It also urged agricultural workers to follow the corresponding security protocols and vaccinate against seasonal influenza.

Chile recorded the first cases of avian influenza in wild aquatic bird species in the northern zone.

Subsequently, an outbreak of the disease was detected in March at an industrial poultry plant located in the center of the country, which forced the suspension of chicken exports.

After the episode, the Ministry of Agriculture discarded the existence of new outbreaks of avian influenza in the poultry industry and invited the population to eat chicken meat and eggs “with peace of mind”.