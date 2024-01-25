Chile has a new coach with winning DNA

SANTIAGO-. Chile he crosses himself with the wand Ricardo Gareca to revive his weakened team, currently out of South America’s qualifying positions for the next World Cup.

After a successful stint in Peru, the 65-year-old Argentine would be presented in the next few hours as the new coach of the “Roja”, a position that has been vacant since November. Gareca arrived in Chile on Tuesday.

The presentation of “Tigre” Gareca was scheduled for the late afternoon, but the team hinted at the designation on Tuesday with a video on their social networks in which aerial images approach the National Stadium — where the team’s matches are played. national team — and which ends with the roar of an animal, a slash of claws that tear the image and the eyes of a feline, in what could be interpreted as an allusion to the strategist’s nickname.

Gareca led Peru until 2022. His first official match in charge of Chile will be precisely against “Blanquirroja”, on June 26 in Arlington, Texas, for the group stage of the Copa América.

His first appearance on the bench would be on March 26, when Chile faces France in a friendly match in Marseille.

The next double date of the World Cup qualifiers will be in September. Gareca will have the difficult task of qualifying for a World Cup again, something that has not happened in the last two tournaments, Russia 2008 and Qatar 2022. The Chileans are in eighth place with five points.

Ricardo Gareca Peru Copa América 2019 -0 JUNE Peru’s coach, Ricardo Gareca, gives instructions during the match against Uruguay for the quarterfinals of the Copa América in Salvador, Brazil. AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Due to the expansion from 32 to 48 participants in the 2026 World Cup, South America will have six direct tickets available. The team that finishes in seventh position — currently Paraguay with five points — will play a playoff against a rival from another confederation in March 2026.

After more than three decades of absence from the World Cup, Gareca led Peru to the 2018 tournament and came close to winning it for Qatar but they lost to Australia in the intercontinental playoff.

Gareca’s last job as a coach was at Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield, of which he was in charge for 12 games, barely achieving one victory in June 2023.

Thus ends weeks of long negotiations to finalize the arrival of the Argentine. According to information from the Chilean press, he would receive a salary of 3 million dollars for a contract that would end with the qualifiers and would be automatically renewed if qualification for the 2026 World Cup is achieved, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Gareca was always one of the options considered by the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) when the former Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo resigned in November after just over five months in office.

The “Tigre” had also been mentioned as a candidate for coach previously, but could not materialize.

Source: AP