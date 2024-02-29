Chile identifies 2 suspects in the kidnapping of a political prisoner from the Maduro regime

SANTIAGO.- Las Chilean authorities identified two of the suspects kidnapping of Venezuelan lieutenant colonel Ronald Ojeda Moreno political express of the regime Nicolas Maduro which occurred on February 21.

According to the investigations of the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI), after analyzing the records of the security cameras where the vehicle in which Ojeda Moreno was being transported traveled, Two Venezuelan citizens would be involved in the kidnapping .

Both subjects would be on the radar of the Chilean authorities for other cases that the PDI is investigating, according to Chilean media.

The soldier, who was demoted and expelled from the Venezuelan Armed Forces in January of this year, was taken from his home located in the Metropolitan region of Chile early last Wednesday by four individuals, who pretended to be members of the PDI.

Ojeda Moreno was residing in Chile in political asylum status. Its whereabouts, the conditions it is in or in whose hands it is currently unknown.

Research

According to information obtained by the media The secondofficials examined 10 vehicles that traveled on the Costanera Norte highway, which runs from east to west through the city of Santiago.

Among them was a Nissan Versa car with a cloned patent, in which the Venezuelan soldier was transported and which was abandoned in the commune of Renca, located in the northwestern sector of the Chilean capital.

However in that vehicle PDI officials did not find fingerprintsso they analyze two other vehicles in which the victim was also transported, in what would have been a mistaken movement in which the only two identified suspects supposedly participated.

Venezuelan opponents and activists have denounced that the kidnapping of Ojeda Moreno was carried out by agents of the Maduro regime with the aim of returning him to Venezuela.

Within the framework of the investigations carried out by the Chilean authorities, it was learned that They have reinforced border control in the northern area of the country, where it borders the city of Tacna, in Peru, and you could continue on your way to Bolivia.

In this area, according to the information handled by the authorities, there could be a “safe house” in the Chilean city of Arica, located 2,000 kilometers north of the capital, where strong connections with the Los Gallegos clanarmed wing of the Venezuelan mega-gang El Tren de Aragua, which operated from a prison located in the center of the oil country.

Advances

Senior Chilean officials have made clear the secret nature of this investigation, which has set off alarm bells in the international community and has sparked a wave of criticism against the Chilean government. Gabriel Boric.

“Nor is the Public Ministry obliged to deliver information to the Government and the Ministry of the Interior, or to any of the authorities that may be associated precisely with this duty of confidentiality,” stressed the Minister of Justice, Luis Corderothis Wednesday.

For her part, the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Carolina Tohástated in recent days that they have made progress in the investigations of this case.

The advances “are significant, but I think they should not be classified too much. There is progress and we must let the prosecutor’s office work,” she said in an interview with a local radio station, although she limited herself to sharing data of interest.

“Every time we take the step of filtering progress, what we would do is favor the kidnappers and put the victim in a more vulnerable condition. The secret of the investigation has to do with its success,” Tohá emphasized at that time.

Source: With information from BioBio Chile / La Segunda / Infobae / El Nacional