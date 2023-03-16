Chile will strengthen the borders in the north of the country

The president of Chili He affirmed on Wednesday that the trans-Andean nation will strengthen the control they have over the border in the north, where they border Bolivia and Peru, in a very desert region. This situation occurred after the Army deployed in the area due to a migratory crisis.

Boric visited the border in Chile.

“Our priority is to protect the border to ensure a migration that is regular, safe and orderly, and that meets the needs of the country”sentenced the president of the South American country in front of the journalists in Colchane, a town located between Chili and Bolivia. According to his words, the objective they are currently managing is to be able to improve the dialogue with La Paz and Caracas for the deportation of people who commit crimes, specifically so that both territories receive those who are expelled.

According to the president of Chilithe purpose of the talks is to be able to “reverse, in this way, the prolonged absence of the State in this area with more resources and better tools.” In addition, he noted progress at the Colchane complex with new thermal cameras and a satellite communication system “to double the capacity for remote sensing and monitor uncontrolled regions.”

Chile has several problems with Venezuelan immigrants.

The main problems encountered in the neighboring nation they seem to be related to sending criminals and deportees to Venezuela and Bolivia, which is why they have “intense diplomatic activity” with both. “It is a problem that the airspace is not opened, for example, in Venezuela. The administrative procedures to be able to carry out expulsion procedures are very cumbersome,” said the politician, noting that deporting a person from Chili it could have a cost of 3000 dollars, in addition to the time it takes to send them due to the obstacles they put up.

Bolivia refuted Boric’s statements

This is not the first time that the president has spoken about the issue, since in recent weeks the situation has worsened, for which reason he has sent several soldiers to patrol the area. In the assumption of his new chancellor, he indicated that he asked him to resume relations with Bolivia, since they “Today they are not carrying out the redirection of Venezuelan and Colombian citizens who enter through the Colchane border and who are not received by the place where they enter. And we have to solve that.”.

The Colchane pass is one of the turning points.

Due to this, in the nation of the altiplano they indicated that “the redirection procedure to which President Boric refers is Chilean legislation that does not generate any type of international obligation” and that “Bolivia’s position has been and is that these issues must be addressed with the authorities of the nationalities of migration of origin, avoiding the negative stigmatization of the migrant and any action that may violate human rights”.