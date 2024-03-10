Chilean deputy denounces worrying rise in crime

MIAMI .- The problem of immigration in Chile It has similarities with what is currently being experienced in the United States. This involves growing concern due to the arrival of migrants with criminal records and even members of mafias or gangs international events, which have the authorities and a segment of the political class on alert.

According to Chilean deputy Johannes Kaiser, these groups, among which he mentions the Tren de Aragua and the Soles cartel of Venezuela, Mexican mafias and the Latin Kings of Ecuador, would have contributed to the increase in the crime rate, exacerbating the problems of public security in Chile.

Kaiser, who spoke with DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS, proposes as a solution for “the next 15 or 20 years” the closure of the borders, the detention of immigrants and subsequent deportation to their countries of origin. He maintains that “Chile has become America’s garbage dump” and that the United States, through the State Department, would have “promoted a hemispheric policy of open borders.”

-There is a political rumor about the possibility that Deputy Kaiser aspires to the presidency. How true is this rumor?

I must clarify that it is not for the presidential election in the first round, it is a presidential primary that the political bloc called Chile Vamos is offering to the entire opposition.

-What options do you see for yourself in that internal conflict? What would be the pillars of your eventual presidential campaign if you are nominated as the opposition candidate?

Making an assessment on this matter at this time is really difficult. We are two years away from the presidential election and here the figures are only being positioned for this pre-electoral event. I don’t know if I can win the primary, but I could still have a good result, considering that my central objective is to bring the ideas that I defend to the debate. That’s the first thing, so let’s see with this presentation of the ideology that I represent, if we are actually able to mobilize enough people to be able to move on to the next phase.

-You are known for your strong interventions in Congress. Recently, he has issued a series of opinions on immigration and insecurity in his country. How do you analyze these issues that are so crucial for Chileans?

In Chile we are experiencing a problem with the massive immigration of people who have not been controlled regarding their criminal records, in a country that is no longer growing economically, among other things, also thanks to the people of the Boric government. That is a point to make clear. We are experiencing an invasion by Central American gangs that are transforming this once safe country into a battlefield, a country that is trying to be divided by supposedly progressive leftist forces. Regarding President Boric’s proposals, in my opinion they are an insult to intelligence. What they have done and continue to do has no effective border control objective. Nor do they have any objective to return to their country people who have entered ours, without having the right or the possibility of residing here without having to resort to informality or worse yet, crime.

-We have heard some analyzes from you about the delays in offering medical care to Chileans. Also about the oversaturation of jobs and the lack of housing. Specifically, how is this migratory wave that you point out affecting the lives of Chileans?

If you already have a deficient health system and many people arrive without their own financial support, that deficient system becomes catastrophic. We have 2,700,000 people waiting for medical attention, 50,000 people die a year from not receiving medical attention. We had a deficit of 700,000 homes, now there must be 780,000 homes. We also have deficits in prisons and schools. Thanks to a regulation by Michelle Bachelet, people with a background immigration are treated as vulnerable groups, which means that Chileans are left without the possibility of accessing schools because those places are given to children of immigrants. This no longer works. It cannot be that a country and part of its political class decide to sacrifice their own population to help third parties in need. We have been and are very generous, but there are human, technical, social, and physical limits to the amount of help that Chile can continue to offer, and those limits are exhausted.

-What analysis can be done of the immigration situation that is registered in Chile? Could it be compared with that of the United States, where an open border policy is denounced?

It’s possible. I think the political logic of destroying these states is exactly the same. But let’s look at our dimensions. The equivalent of 30 million people who had entered the United States entered Chile in the course of five years, if we look at it from a per capita point of view with respect to the total population.

-You have been denouncing this situation for some time. But it is worth asking you, what solutions do you propose to solve the problem?

There are no easy paths. Here the first thing to do is turn off the tap, that is, the border has to be closed. People who are illegally or irregularly in our country must be identified, detained and sent to their countries of origin. And those people who are legally in this country and have committed a crime, have to suffer the same fate after having served their sentence; there is no other way. And the other thing is that the treatment of Chileans and immigrants must be equal. It cannot be that we treat our compatriots in a worse way than those people who have arrived in Chile and until now have not made any contribution to this country. Beyond that, to solve the internal situation, management is required and the economy must be developed again to make it capable of delivering well-being and development again. But the immigration issue, whether legal or illegal, which is a larger number, has to be a closed chapter for at least the next 15 or 20 years.

-In the United States, the entry of gang members such as the Tren de Aragua from Venezuela is being reported. Many Venezuelans have also arrived in your country fleeing the regime of Nicolás Maduro, although some, to a greater or lesser extent, have been identified as part of the social outbreaks that have hit Chile. What impact has the crime rate had? arrival of migrants with criminal records?

We have seen an increase in crime by almost 100% in terms of homicides. Every day a person or several people are found dismembered somewhere. All these groups have settled here, the Tren de Aragua, the Suns cartel, although they are the same; We also have Mexican mafias and he even informs us that members of the Latin Kings are arriving, who are Ecuadorian gangsters who are now escaping from Ecuador, and we see that Chile has become the dumping ground of America, while the United States is sharing our destiny for own decision. This issue of open borders is something that the United States Department of State has promoted among all its allies and friends, and that is being seen in this hemispheric policy, and I wonder to what extent the United States will be able to continue to assert itself. himself and the rest of the West such a disservice.

(email protected)

@danielcastrope