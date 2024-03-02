Chilean Prosecutor’s Office confirms discovery of the body of a kidnapped former Venezuelan lieutenant

SANTIAGO — Héctor Barros, prosecutor of Chile confirmed the night of this Friday, March 1, about the discovery of the body of the former lieutenant Venezuelan Ronald Ojeda Moreno, kidnapped from his residence on February 21.

Barros added that the date of death corresponds to between 7 and 10 days. Since this Friday afternoon, the teams of the Investigative Police (PDI) and the Organized Crime and Homicide Team (ECOH) of the Prosecutor’s Office moved to the Maipú area, in the province of Santiago Metropolitan Region, where they carried out investigations with heavy machinery.

“The tests have been carried out on the body that was found and we can finally, based on the evidence, confirm that it corresponds to Ronald Ojeda, the kidnapping victim. The approximate date of death, according to the doctor, details that it is about seven or six days, so it coincides with the kidnapping,” said prosecutor Héctor Barros.

The prosecution also confirmed on Friday the arrest of a person for the events, a 17-year-old Venezuelan who is in Chile in an irregular situation, and the existence of other arrest warrants pending execution regarding participants in the events, according to the investigation. .

The Chilean government attended to the case with “great urgency” due to the professional manner in which the kidnapping was carried out on February 21 at dawn, supposedly carried out by Venezuelans dressed in investigative police uniforms, in an operation that was impeccably executed. recorded by security cameras and on which a secret investigation was underway.

According to information from Third, The identification of former lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno was achieved through fingerprints and the underwear on the body, the same one he was wearing on the day of the kidnapping.

The former military man was taken from his residence, half-naked and escorted by men with their faces covered, in a building in Santiago, where several Venezuelans live. Until now it is not clear who took him and many hypotheses have emerged, among them that of former Venezuelan commissioner Iván Simonovis, who reported that he had been kidnapped by agents of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) of the regime by Nicolás Maduro.

Alleged conspirator

Former lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno was arrested in April 2017 after being linked to the so-called “Sword of God” operation, a military rebellion that intended to assault several barracks in Venezuela. 249 days later Ojeda escaped with other detainees from the National Center for Military Prosecutions. In January of this year, the attorney general appointed by Maduro’s defunct Constituent Assembly, Tarek William Saab, linked Ojeda in the alleged conspiracy known as “White Bracelet.”

On January 23, he was demoted and expelled from the Venezuelan Armed Forces along with 32 other soldiers accused of alleged “treason.”

“Organized crime”

“This is a complex investigation, linked to organized crime,” said Barros.

After the kidnapping, the Chilean press suggested that it was an ex-military member welcomed in Chile as a refugee, a fact that was neither confirmed nor denied by the government due to the delicate nature of this immigration status.

The case caused great commotion in a country unaccustomed to crimes such as kidnappings, and even generated a request for protection from other Venezuelan refugees, as confirmed by the government in days after Ojeda’s disappearance.

One of the hypotheses being considered was that Ojeda – for whom payment of a ransom was never demanded from his family – had been taken back to Venezuela.

Source: Chilean Attorney General’s Office / La Tercera