China has denounced the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia over their pact to create new nuclear-powered submarines, saying they had “gone further down a dangerous road”.

This follows Rishi Sunak’s meeting with the US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanian in San Diego to announce the next stage of the Aukus Partnership Plan.

The plan will provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as it seeks to counter Chinese activities in the Pacific Ocean.

China’s foreign ministry said the three countries had “ignored” concerns from the international community, Reuters news agency reported.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments during a regular press briefing when asked about the deal.

The three nations have insisted that the pact does not increase the risk of nuclear proliferation.

Ships will carry conventional weapons and nuclear reactors will be sealed.

Mr Sunak said the UK, US and Australia would work together to “keep our oceans free” with a new generation of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

“For the first time ever, it will mean three fleets of submarines will work together across the Atlantic and the Pacific, keeping our oceans free, open and thriving for decades to come,” said the British Prime Minister.

The Aukus partnership was first announced in 2021. Since then, the UK has released its Integrated Foreign and Security Policy Review, which highlights China’s position. « position plus agressive ».

President Biden said the United States could ask for “no better partners” than the United Kingdom and Australia in keeping the Pacific secure.