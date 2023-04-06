A few days ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a letter to China and there is already a response. China denies illegal fentanyl trade and states that they have not been notified of the seizure of Chinese fentanyl precursors.

“China firmly supports Mexico in upholding independence and autonomy and opposes foreign interference, calling on the relevant country to stop hegemonic practices against Mexico“said Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China denies illegal fentanyl trafficking into Mexico

In a Press conferencea Reuters journalist asked the Chinese official about the letter that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote.

I affirm that there is no illegal trafficking of fentanyl between China and Mexico, in addition to the fact that the two countries have a “fluid channel of anti-narcotics cooperation.”

The official pointed out that her country firmly supports the defense of independence and autonomy but also hopes that Mexico will take stronger anti-narcotics measures. This is how China denies the illegal trafficking of fentanyl.

Photo: Sedena.

What letter are we talking about? “It would be invaluable support to have information on who imports this substance, in what quantity, on which vessels, when does it leave Chinese ports, to which Mexican ports it arrives at and the specific type of substance”, indicates AMLO in a letter addressed to Xin Jinping, leader of China.

Before making such a request, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) let himself go with his list of regrets for the way the United States has treated his government because of trafficking in fentanyl… trafficking that the government accuses gringo, it is because of the little action against the cartels.

President López Obrador assured the Chinese president that he has done everything in his power to stop the illegal trafficking of fentanyl to the United States and is therefore asking for help to help them control fentanyl shipments.

It may interest you