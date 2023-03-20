China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 confirms the participation of 93 companies in the exhibition, including Huawei and Alibaba

2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee

Guiyang, China, March 20, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

On March 17, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 Executive Committee exhibition group learned that so far 93 companies including China Electronics Corporation, Huawei and Alibaba have pledged to participate in the expo, which will be held from May 26 to 28 this year .

Expo exhibition group general contact Luo Geng announced that this year’s Expo will set up six offline themed exhibition halls, including an international pavilion, an east-west calculation pavilion, a digital industry pavilion, an innovation pavilion and a digital pavilion life pavilion. The expo hopes to attract 320 companies to the exhibition, focusing on new technologies, new products, new plans and new applications in big data. The exhibition area is 60,000 square meters. The Expo exhibition group has invited companies from the big data industry to participate. Meanwhile, 93 companies have confirmed their participation in the exhibition, including 12 international companies and 81 domestic companies.

The Expo will set up professional customized exhibition routes. With an eye on the needs of the companies and the most important areas of the sector, professional tailor-made exhibition routes are developed, e.g. B. on the topics of “east numbers and west calculation”, dissemination of data elements, intelligent manufacturing, data security, smart city and cloud services, etc.

You can find more information on: https://www.bigdata-expo.cn/

Links to image attachments:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439105

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036196/Big_Data_Expo_2023.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-international-big-data-industry-expo-2023-bestatigt-die-teilnahme-von-93-unternehmen-an-der-ausstellung-darunter-huawei-und-alibaba-301776219.html

Original content from: 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee, transmitted by news aktuell