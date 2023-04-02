China reaches milestone in space – Reuters

The country’s first privately built liquid-fuel rocket took off on Sunday

The private TL-2 Y1 rocket made its maiden flight on Sunday, carrying a satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. A wave of launches is planned for 2023, with Beijing hoping to deploy more than 200 spacecraft this year.

The TL-2 Y1 is a carrier rocket developed by Space Pioneer, a Beijing-based company. It successfully lifted off on Sunday afternoon and shortly after placed a remote sensing satellite into orbit about 500 kilometers above Earth, Chinese media reported.

With this launch, Space Pioneer has become the third private company in China to carry out an orbital mission, after i-Space and Galactic Energy. However, Space Pioneer is the first to launch a liquid propellant rocket into orbit, a more difficult task than launching a solid propellant rocket.

As China’s private space exploration industry grows, the national space company CASC announced in January that it will carry out 60 space launch missions in 2023 and send more than 200 spacecraft into orbit. These launches will include two manned missions to the Tiangong space station and the maiden flight of the Long March 6C carrier rocket.

The country’s largest rocket, the Long March 5, will also be in action again for the first time since the launch of the Tianwen 1 March mission in 2020.

China carried out 64 launches last year, placing it second behind the United States with 87.