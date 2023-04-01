China’s latest diplomatic moves will expand its commercial, energy, financial and maritime power

The billions of dollars spent by China on investments and infrastructures seem to be paying off politically and economically.

Honduras recently announced that it was cutting its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, one of the few countries that recognized the island as a State. This switch in loyalties would deal a blow to China, which considers Taiwan part of your jurisdictionbut it is also a sign of the diminishing power of the United States in Latin America, since this country is longtime Taiwanese supporter.

China’s influence seems to be everywhere. Days before Chinese President Xi Jinping flew to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China had mediated in an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The high-profile deal was intended to restore diplomatic, trade and security relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in an effort to de-escalate tensions and bring more stability to the Middle East. The agreement transforms the nature of China’s involvement in the region from being purely driven by commercial interests to be a security-related cooperation, with which to protect its growing assets and its expatriate population in the region.

The commentators They see the agreement as a positive step, but they wonder about the influence that Iran and Saudi Arabia can have in mitigating internal conflicts in several countries in the region. especially where support rival contenders, as in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. What he agreement does highlight it is the growing influence that China can exert and the diminishing power of the United States over the regional order of the Middle East.

The studies They have shown that political instability in neighboring countries negatively affects a nation’s economic performance by disrupting trade flows and increasing defense spending, while decreasing investment, for example, in education. In such conditions, economic incentives can drive a peacebuilding process. The peaceful conflict resolution benefits countries that are not directly involved in them.

Since the 1990s, China has gradually become the largest trading partner of the Arab region in general and in Saudi Arabia’s main trading partner. The Chinese exports to Saudi Arabia they have increased annually at an average of 15.3% year-on-year, amounting to 905 million dollars (840 million euros) in 1995 and 31.8 billion dollars in 2020.

Meanwhile, during the same period, China’s imports from Saudi Arabia rose from $393 million to $33.4 billion, an average annual increase of 19.4%. In 2019, China and Saudi Arabia signed 35 trade and investment agreements.

Regional power games

In the same way, Chinese exports to Iran have increased at an average annual rate of 14.7%, from 276 million dollars in 1995 to 8.51 billion dollars in 2020. And their imports from Iran have also increased by 14.5% per year between 1995 (197 million dollars) and 2020 (5.850 million dollars).

in 2022exports amounted to 9.44 billion dollars and were still growing exponentially at the beginning of 2023. Russia has recently overtaken China as the largest foreign investor in Iran, but China remains its largest oil importer.

The main Chinese exports to Saudi Arabia and Iran they include radio broadcasting equipment, motor vehicles and air pumps. Its main imports are crude oil, ethylene polymers, and acrylic alcohols.

In the context of reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, trade with China is likely to continue this upward trend. If the benefits of the agreement extend to other countries in the region, China could also benefit from economic relations with those countries as regional stability increases.

There are already indications of this positive effect. Following the deal with the Saudis, Iran is willing to expand cooperation, hopes that rapprochement with Bahrain possible, and is willing to improve relations with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

However, it should be noted that some commentators point out that previous reconciliation efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia were unsuccessful, while others question whether will abide by the terms of the agreement.

New Silk Road

In addition to investing in trade and transport infrastructure to facilitate trade, the objectives of the Chinese initiative of the New Silk Road they include the strengthening of its economic leadership and the creation and improvement of free trade blocs between the countries located along this investment route. The Iran-Saudi Arabia deal will generate more benefits for China by boosting the initiative dividends. The strategic position Bordering eight countries, Saudi Arabia not only provides an alternative route for energy supply to China, but also makes it a vital infrastructure investment partner for the initiative, which deepens China’s presence in the Middle East.

Iran’s strategic position It provides access to important port facilities and has the potential for the development of an air transport hub. China has already invested in developing a railway of more than 3,000 kilometers in length from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, to Tehran.

The deal also brings a more subtle benefit to China. With Russia at war, China needs ensure the continuity of your energy supply to boost economic results and safeguard socio-political stability in your country. Saudi Arabia and Iran provide a solid foundation for diversifying China’s energy options and also for preempting any potential US moves to limit its access to Gulf resources.

Iran owns the fourth largest oil reserves and the second gas in the world. Saudi Arabia It has the second largest oil reserves, with 16.2% of the world total. Access to such vast resources in the context of a more stable region offers China greater guarantees for the future flow of energy supplies that its economic growth needs.

The Iranian-Saudi initiative has the potential to solve China’s energy security problems and turn this country into a world maritime power and a world monetary power. All of these factors will contribute to the sustainability of China’s economic growth and add to its superpower status.

Jose CaballeroSenior Economist, IMD World Competitiveness Center, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

This article was originally published on The Conversation. read the original.