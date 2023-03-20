China’s president calls Kremlin boss “old friend”: Xi and Putin praise their good relationship before meeting in Moscow

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have stressed their solid relations ahead of the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow. In an op-ed for the Russian newspaper Russian Gazette, Xi described Monday’s state visit as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.”

In an article for the Chinese People’s Daily, Putin praised China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the Ukraine conflict.

He is looking forward to embracing “a new vision” of relations with Putin, Xi wrote in the post, which was also published by China’s official news agency Xinhua. Xi described Putin as an “old friend”. It is Xi’s first visit to Moscow in almost four years.

Putin has “great expectations” of the talks

Putin also highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing in his article. Russian-Chinese relations are at a “peak” and better than any political and military alliance during the Cold War, Putin wrote. He therefore has “great expectations” in the talks with Xi.

“Russia is open to a settlement of the Ukraine crisis by political-diplomatic means,” Putin wrote in his article for China’s “People’s Daily,” which the Kremlin published on Sunday evening.

In it, however, Putin insisted that Kyiv must acknowledge “new geopolitical realities” with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and four Ukrainian regions last year. Ultimatums to Russia show that their authors are “far removed from these realities and have no interest in trying to find a solution,” the president added.

China has struggled to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and last month unveiled a 12-point plan to end the Ukraine war.

Among other things, it called for dialogue and respect for the territorial sovereignty of all states. However, many Western heads of state and government do not believe this to be very credible. They accuse Beijing of silently supporting Moscow. Washington also accused Beijing of considering arms sales to Moscow, which China loudly retorted. (AFP)

