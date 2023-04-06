Chinese horoscope: check the advice of the wise men of the East for Thursday, April 6

The weekend is coming and planning leisure time generates unparalleled enjoyment. So that doubts do not assail you in this moment of peace, look at the recommendations of the Chinese horoscope for Thursday, April 6.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

The eastern zodiac advises you not to let the bad experiences of the past influence your current feelings. He Chinese horoscope It says that you follow the path you are going on, the good results will maintain your economic stability.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

As much as love does not come, Chinese astrology recommends not getting carried away by bad thoughts. even, the Chinese horoscope encourages you to look for alternatives to improve your finances and have a good outlook for the future.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

You have to be more aware of the present and not of what has already happened. It is not good to argue so much at work, find a way to accept and carry out the tasks assigned to you.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Do not doubt the person next to you so much, that way, it will cost you much more to move forward. Take care of that love that positively influences work too.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

You can learn a lot from loneliness, there will be time to be with a partner, don’t despair. You have to give more importance to the knowledge you gain and not so much to money.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

If you have doubts now, it is best to be honest with your partner and talk about what is happening to you to avoid conflicts. Focus your mind on the future and not on painful memories.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

It is time to calm the waters with your loved one and heal the grudges that will not take them anywhere. Leisure is important, do not become addicted to work.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Running away from what you feel is not an option, give yourself a chance and let it flow, it could be something very good for your life. Work can be a great refuge to forget your problems.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Love is reciprocal if you only give without receiving, it is best to move away and look for a new conquest. Trust in your performance and very good things will come.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Talk to that special person and confess your feelings. Do not delay any longer in that delivery, it will have a greater reward than you expected.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Stop the search for a partner, the focus is wrong and you could be harmed. Put work aside for a bit and focus on those areas of your life that are weakening.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

That love that is brewing can be something very real and it is the right time to let it grow. Start saving, you never know when you might need some extra money.