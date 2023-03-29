Chinese horoscope: these are the advice of the wise men of the East for March 29

A new day begins and the Chinese horoscope it can be your best ally to face the different decisions you have to make. Consult the advice of the wise men of the East for each of the signs.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

He Chinese horoscope advises you to leave the past behind and make peace in order to live a new love. Oriental reading recommends you to focus attention on a single task and establish priorities.

The rat is a symbol of luck.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If your intention is to keep the person you love by your side, the Chinese horoscope He says that you should show your feelings more. Chinese astrology encourages you to see all job opportunities coming your way.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Stop thinking about the future and value the present, with the people who accompany you. Seek to imitate your coworkers who perform best to stand out.

The ox is a symbol of patience.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your effort is noticeable, but if there is no positive response, it is a lack of interest and you should walk away. That your future work improves only depends on you.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Do not make so many claims to your loved ones or they will move away from you. Pay more attention to what happens at work to make the right decision.

The tiger is a symbol of power.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

It is time to relax so that love can start to flow, it has already entered your life, give it time. Unpleasant moments will come to your work, try to think positive.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Arguments with your partner are not a competition, do not get carried away by jealousy. You can make them value you more if you improve your job performance.

The rabbit is a symbol of goodness.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Communication is important for the happiness of the couple, ask everything that is necessary. Take the reins of the leader in your work and review other people’s mistakes.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

You are going to have to harvest patience because conquests do not happen quickly. To avoid failures, pay more attention to your work tasks.

The dragon is a symbol of strength.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Put yourself as a priority and don’t make more sacrifices for love, whoever values ​​you will do so for who you are. It is time to take action at work to have better results.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

You’re going to have to do more of your part if you don’t want love to end. The pocket fits, but a good attitude can improve the mood.

The snake symbolizes art.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

People can make mistakes, try to forgive mistakes so you don’t miss out on sincere love. You need leisure time and activities outside of work.