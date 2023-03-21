Chinese horoscope: what are the most compatible signs for love

Among the twelve signs that make up the Chinese horoscope, there are affinities, close ties and also distances. In this sense, according to the personality of each one, different types of relationships will be established.

As for love, the referents of oriental astrology maintain that each member of the Chinese horoscope You will achieve greater sympathy with those who are located at 120° from each other on the zodiacal wheel.

In love, the Rat and the Dragon will get along very well.

In this way, specific trios will be formed in the Chinese horoscope in which their common denominator will be a personality trait that unites them. For example, one of the groups is the one that is made up of Ox, Rooster and Snake..

In this case, the members of the Chinese calendar they are united by their penchant for the intelligentsia. Another is made up of those who are Rat, Dragon and Monkey, who have a tendency to action.

It will also be necessary to evaluate in which year each person was born.

For their part, those who are Rabbit, Goat and Pig will have coincidences in thought because they are supportive subjects who tend to put others before their decisions. Those who make up the signs of Tiger, Horse and Dog are independent and will get along with each other, because they respect personal space.

For this reason, when it comes to meeting someone and getting excited about forming a couple, it is suggested that they take into account at what distances of the Zodiac they are and avoid those that are at 180 degrees.

Happiness will come to those who find their most compatible sign.

happy couples

Some of the examples shown by specialists in Chinese horoscope to form a couple are suggestions for links that can work over time. Some are Rat and Horse, Ox and Goat, Tiger and Monkey, Rabbit and Rooster, Dragon and Dog, and Snake and Pig.

The Snake and the Pig is another of the duos that usually works.

However, nothing is so precise because professionals assure that, In addition to these data, it will be necessary to take into account others that can generate incompatibility, such as the year in which they were bornwhich defines the element: fire, water, wood, metal and earth.