Chinese horoscope: what the stars have in store for us for the first weekend of April

March is ending and with the beginning of April, many of the signs of the Chinese horoscope They will live new experiences and pleasant situations. The Moon and the stars came together to give some the chance to move forward.

Oriental astrology experts hold that those who are Rat in the Chinese horoscope (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) will be able to gain a foothold in work and the economy. They will live days of inner discovery.

This weekend those who are Tigre will have professional achievements.

For their part, those who are Buffalo in the Chinese horoscope (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) will have propitious days to advance and others less appropriate. Those who are Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) will be faithful to their courageous essence and will take on challenges at work.

In the case of those who are Rabbit in the Chinese calendar (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) will study the steps to follow; It is time to face changes. Those born in Dragon years (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) will live valuable days to deepen knowledge.

True to their nature, they will do a lot of reflection to improve.

For those who are Snakes (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) it will be time to set a trend, since their power to make their dreams come true will increase. On the other hand, the Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002) must be distributed to dedicate time to physical well-being.

Meanwhile, those who are Cabra (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) will want to attract attention and seek to mobilize. Those who are Mono (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) will experience changes in the professional field and close chapters.

Those who are Ox will alternate good days and others not so much.

good april energy

This weekend, those who are Gallo (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) will experience an excellent stage to increase income and achieve stability. Los Perro (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) will have satisfactions related to their sense of justice.

The Rabbit will be able to move forward in a long-awaited dream.

Who are Pig in the Chinese horoscope (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) will consolidate financially, although they will have to simplify life and order. In the sentimental aspect, there will be prosperity.