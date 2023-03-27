Chinese scientists have discovered water ‘reservoir’ on the Moon

UA group of scientists from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) say they have discovered a new “reservoir” of water on the Moon.

According to the new study published in Nature Geoscienc called “a wind-derived solar water reservoir on the Moon hosted in impacted glass spheres (a ubiquitous component in lunar soils of amorphous nature),” researchers report the existence of glass spheres that contained water in lunar soils Chang’e-5 (CE5).

Presenting a detailed study, the scientists show this “reservoir” of water on the Moon recording the dynamic inflow and outflow of water derived from the solar wind and acting as a buffer for the water cycle on the lunar surface.

However, there remains some uncertainty as to the exact behavior of this water when it is on the Moon. It appears to change throughout the day and is lost to space, which suggests that there must have been some sort of ground storage.

Furthermore, previous studies of lunar soil – through grains and rocks – have failed to explain how or where this water is being stored. As such, researchers believe there must be some other explanation for how the water is being stored.

However, based on the new discovery, there is increasing certainty among scholars that there is water on the Moon, albeit much less water than on Earth, believing that most of the Moon’s surface includes some water.

Composed of glass spheres, it can contain a billion tons of water working like a sponge. It soaks up water and feeds the cycle on the lunar surface, scientists suggest.

In turn, the discovery could be useful both for understanding the Moon and also for space missions that may use it as a habitat.

The billions of tons of water that are scattered across the lunar surface could be utilized by astronauts who intend to set off on the moon – and use it as a base from which to explore the solar system.

