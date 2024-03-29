Chiquis opens up to new scenarios with its Diamantes tour

“I had already decreed it last year when I was at the Lunario,” he said about his November 3 concert at the auditorium, one of the most important stages in Mexico. “In fact I had it there in me vision board“I have a wall where I put the goals, the things I want to achieve and it was there for a long time, like almost three years.”

Chiquis already had a taste of what awaits him with a massive Mexican audience on the main stage of the first edition of the Arre regional Mexican music festival in the capital.

“I’m very happy, a little nervous, but more than anything, more excited and I’m very grateful and nothing, I’m going to do my best,” she said. “The people who are going to be there are the people who have to be there.”

United States tour

In the United States, his tour is produced by Live Nation, and will take him in May, June and July to cities such as El Cajn, Albuquerque, Houston, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Inglewood and Fresno, among others.

“I’ve dreamed of having a tour like this for a long time,” he noted. “I’m happy, I’m excited, I feel very ready, since last year I feel different and I feel capable.”

It will be presented in larger forums and in cities where it has not been in a long time such as Atlanta and Chicago.

“Thank God, but I think it’s time, if it doesn’t happen this year it’s because it’s not going to happen, so I said ‘I’m going to give in,'” he said.

Like any tour, it involves preparations. In his case, a 90-day cleansing diet that began on January 1 in which he stopped consuming alcohol, red meat and, the most difficult, coffee.

“These are things that I love and I said I’m going to sacrifice these things to be ready in every way, emotionally, physically, spiritually; for me those things are very important, so that’s a very big way that I’m preparing myself,” signal.

Another aspect that has helped him perfect his actions, in addition to physical and vocal exercise, is writing.

“Just writing my thoughts, letting them flow, what I’m feeling at a certain moment and from there ideas emerge for the album, for the tour, that has helped me a lot to prepare myself mentally, I’m super focused right now,” she noted. “I love how I’m feeling, I feel a lot of mental clarity.”

Diamonds

Diamante, which he released on Thursday night, is a banda-corrido song that Chiquis composed together with Luciano Luna, Ulises Lozano and Richard Bull. Its instrumentation stands out with tololoche, trombones, trumpets, charchettas and requinto. It is one of the main songs from his next album, but fans will have to wait until next month to see his video, since he had to change the filming date due to bad weather.

“I think you’re going to like it, it’s something very different for me,” he said about the topic.

Chiquis revealed that she chose the title of Diamonds for his album as a metaphor for people’s potential.

“Let them know that they are diamonds because they are resilient and because diamonds are also made and created on earth, under pressure and we shine; not just me, everyone, we have an inner light that we have to highlight and focus on that,” signal.

He plans to release the album in May. “It’s almost there,” he noted. “I’m very detail-oriented. I’d rather the album take a while to come out than just release something just because.”

He listened to nearly 100 songs, of which he chose 30 to be his diamonds, so he did not rule out that it could have a second part, the only condition is that they be songs that leave a lasting mark. “Diamonds are forever and I want those songs to be forever,” he noted.

Influence of Jenni Rivera

In addition to the classic instruments of the corridos and banda, Chiquis wanted to include in this album others that reminded her of her late mother Jenni Rivera.

“It’s what makes me most excited, I had like a dream and I didn’t see my mom, it’s the strangest thing, I didn’t see my mom in the dream, but I listened to her and I heard instruments that I have, like I remembered When I was little, my mom listened to instrumental music and I remembered a lot of that,” she said. “It’s a beautiful song, I think it’s the most difficult one I’ve recorded so far, but I’m playing with different instruments,” she added about one of the songs that includes saxophone.

Recently, Chiquis, whose real name is Janney Marin, filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County in Florida against her uncle Juan Rivera Saavedra for defamation after he accused her of not giving credit to the co-writer of her song “Queen Bee.” , Robert “Bobby” Castro and not paying him the corresponding part.

Rivera Saveedra also claimed to have participated in the creation of the song, statements that are false according to the lawsuit. Chiquis has requested compensation of 1 million dollars for the damages suffered.

“It’s something that’s happening, it’s very real,” Chiquis said about the case. “It’s sad, but necessary, that’s all I want to say, I leave it in God’s hands.”

