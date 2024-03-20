Chiquis sues Juan Rivera for defamation

MIAMI.- Singer Chiquis Rivera present one demand against Juan Rivera for alleged defamation about the author of la cancin Queen bee. In the documents, the interpreter alleges that her uncle’s comments have caused her damage professionally and personally significant.

“In her lawsuit, she says that for a long time she has been the subject of scandalous, defamatory and unfounded attacks and that she had been kept silent by her family,” commented journalist Tanya Charry, who had access to the legal file.

Likewise, she stated that in the reports the 38-year-old performer asserts that the statements that her aunt has made about her have hindered the development of some businesses, as well as have directly impacted the composition’s profits and her credibility as an artist. .

The artist also alleged that Juan Rivera accused her of: “having falsely claimed the work of others as his own, that he refused to grant credits and that he prevented his co-author from being paid.”

The fight

In December 2023, Juan Rivera participated in the program The hot tablewhere he stated that he was part of the composition of the song, but that Chiquis did not give him credit because of the family feud that exists.

Given this, Chiquis decided to present in the lawsuit the conversations he had with Bobby Castro, co-author of the piece, in which they established the details of the song such as the percentages of royalties that would be credited to each one.

According to Charry, Jenni Rivera’s daughter also presented a video that was published on YouTube on July 28, 2022, in which Juan admits that he was not part of the composition. “I have never liked taking credit where it doesn’t belong to me. The song was composed by my friend Bobby Castro from Rancho y Barrio,” she said then.

In the complaint, Chiquis states that she believes that her aunt decided to change her version of events when she noticed that the song was ascending and gaining popularity.

“(She says he) embarked on a media tour in which he defamed Chiquis by falsely claiming that she did not write any of the lyrics to the song, that she fraudulently registered herself as a co-author of the song, and that she has prevented the publisher to collect royalties owed to the co-author,” Charry explained.

Compensation for damages

In the lawsuit, Chiquis also demands compensation from Juan Rivera.

“Despite this and within the consequences of his defamation, the rules of the song were put into hold Because of the public dispute that Juan made, this has caused Chiquis to lose income,” added the presenter.

It is presumed that the lawsuit will go to trial and it will be a jury that will determine whether the damages that Chiqui claims Rivera caused deserve compensation of one million dollars or more.

