Chivas does not overcome the win and sends this accusation to America

I let myself be carried away by euphoria and celebrated the goal like my idol Cuauhtémoc, an apology to all those who felt offended, it was not the intention.

Águilas we continue on the path to conquer the 14⭐️. Proud of this team! 🦅

LET’S GO AMERICA! 💣💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/u0mjRltHTw

— HENRY MARTIN (@HenryMartinM) March 19, 2023