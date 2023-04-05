Chivas: injured and suspended for the game against Necaxa

The Chivas team is ready to play their next game on matchday 14, when next weekend they receive a visit from the Rayos del Necaxa on the Akron field.
On paper, the rojiblancos look like the broad favorites to take the three points, given the bad moment the Aguascalientes squad is going through. Although they should not be trusted, and they need to play a good game on the field to be able to win.
In their most recent game, they tied at three goals against the Zorros del Atlas in one of the most exciting editions of the Clásico Tapatío, reaching 22 points and momentarily positioning themselves in sixth place in the competition.
For now, here we present the casualties due to injury and suspension of the Guadalajara team.
injured
Fernando Beltran
It was in the final minutes of the Clásico Tapatío when the Mexican midfielder Fernando Beltran he was the target of a hard tackle on the ankle, causing him to go off the pitch.
Last Tuesday the team published through their social networks that it is nothing of consideration and that it was only the blow of the crash. Although the ‘Nene’ could stay on the substitute bench and not start due to this problem, everything will depend on how his recovery progresses.
Of course, another of the footballers who is in the dry dock is the striker José Juan Macías, who is recovering after having relapsed from an injury that has sidelined him throughout this tournament.
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
Penalty threat
jesus orozco
Jesus Orozco Chiquete He will be playing this game on the table, and the fact is that the Mexican youth has 4 yellow cards, one more and he will miss the matchday 15 match when they visit León.