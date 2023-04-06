Chivas vs Necaxa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

After a fair of goals, the two goalkeepers offered tremendous shows under the three sticks 🙌 https://t.co/tl4vrVuTnK – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 2, 2023

Likewise, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He admitted feeling satisfied with the improvement that his players are showing in the definition zone, however, he is more concerned about the defensive sector, hoping to be able to finish the regular season with at least five games without conceding a goal.

“We are left with the fact that we could have won the game. The team thrives on the pain and adversities that we have to experience. The improvement in defense is evident and we continue to strengthen the attack and the plays that we generate inside the area. It would help much more not to concede goals. One of the objectives that we are working on is that a champion team has many more games without conceding goals, so far we have three. Good teams don’t allow goals to concede and keep a clean sheet”assured the European.

“The short answer is yes, it bothers me, but we have become a team that seeks more, to score one more. Even if we fit in, we have to look again to seek to be solid and continue generating in attack. A good defense makes you invincible, but to win, you have to attack.”culminated The Magician.

“I didn’t take anything with me because we wanted to win, the stay we are in required that and obviously in the breakdown, on a day-to-day basis, we have things to assess for the next game at home. We have two direct rivals that are Puebla and Atlas at home, and we have two difficult visits with Chivas and Toluca, the team has to maintain what they did tonight in the longest period of the game and we will be closer to taking a step forward ”said.

“I think we lacked forcefulness in the area, they are games with goal situations, they had one in the first half on the post but then we took Santos to the area, there are three balls per time and we have to score one”he added.

Forecast: Chivas 2-1 Necaxa