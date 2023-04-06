Chivas vs Necaxa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Next Saturday, April 8, Chivas receives Necaxa at the Akron Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory after adding three league games without being able to add three.
Guadalajara comes from an intense Classic Tapatio ante Atlas which ended 3-3. Robert Alvarado opened the blackboard, then Carlos Cisneros increased the advantage, but the Colombian Julian Quinones y Ozziel Herrera they matched everything before the end of the first half. Already in the plugin, Alexis Vega appeared and Quinones sealed the tie to divide units. With this, the Sacred Flock is sixth in the general table with 22 units.
On the other hand, the Rayos did not take advantage of the locality and ended up equalizing without annotations against Saints Lagoon. The Argentine team Andres Lillini He stays alive in the tournament by being on the 13th step with 13 points.
Date: Saturday, April 8
Location: Guadalajara Jalisco
Estadio: Akron
Time: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 3:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Canal: VIX+
Streaming online: VIX+
CHIVAS: 4 wins
NECAZA: 0 wins
TIES: 1 draw
CHIVAS: E P P G G
NECAZA: EGEPE
The rojiblanca board announced that Fernando Beltranwho was injured before Atlasis not serious, since he only received a blow to the left ankle, so he could see action this weekend against the Rays.
Likewise, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He admitted feeling satisfied with the improvement that his players are showing in the definition zone, however, he is more concerned about the defensive sector, hoping to be able to finish the regular season with at least five games without conceding a goal.
“We are left with the fact that we could have won the game. The team thrives on the pain and adversities that we have to experience. The improvement in defense is evident and we continue to strengthen the attack and the plays that we generate inside the area. It would help much more not to concede goals. One of the objectives that we are working on is that a champion team has many more games without conceding goals, so far we have three. Good teams don’t allow goals to concede and keep a clean sheet”assured the European.
“The short answer is yes, it bothers me, but we have become a team that seeks more, to score one more. Even if we fit in, we have to look again to seek to be solid and continue generating in attack. A good defense makes you invincible, but to win, you have to attack.”culminated The Magician.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Jesús Chiquete, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Cristián Calderón, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán (C)
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Carlos Cisneros, Ronaldo Cisneros
Bank: Raúl Rangel, Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Olivas, Alan Torres, Pável Pérez, Daniel Ríos, Isaac Brizuela, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez, Jonathan Padilla.
After the draw caused by Saints Lagoonthe technician Andres Lillini He lamented the lack of forcefulness of his pupils, although the team’s performance left him with a good feeling.
“I didn’t take anything with me because we wanted to win, the stay we are in required that and obviously in the breakdown, on a day-to-day basis, we have things to assess for the next game at home. We have two direct rivals that are Puebla and Atlas at home, and we have two difficult visits with Chivas and Toluca, the team has to maintain what they did tonight in the longest period of the game and we will be closer to taking a step forward ”said.
“I think we lacked forcefulness in the area, they are games with goal situations, they had one in the first half on the post but then we took Santos to the area, there are three balls per time and we have to score one”he added.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Juan Segovia, Alexis Peña (C), Josecarlos Van Rankin, Agustin Oliveros
Midfielders: Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Madrigal, Brayan Garnica
Forwards: Ricardo Monreal, Edgar Mendez, Damian Batallini.
Bank: Idekel Domínguez, Rogelio Cortéz, Heriberto Jurado, Facundo Batista, Edson Partida, Maximiliano Silvera, Rafael Ramírez, Arath Moreno, Vicente Poggi, Ángel Chávez.
A Chivas he urges him to return to the path of victory and on his way he finds himself before a Necaxa, which does not finish carbureting. He Akron Stadium It would be the perfect scenario for the people from Guadalajara to add three, also taking into account the statistics, although it is not expected to be easy.
Forecast: Chivas 2-1 Necaxa
