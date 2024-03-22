Chocolate MC arrested on charges of domestic violence

Chocolate MC was arrested this wednesday low domestic violence chargesan accusation that is not new in his criminal history.

According to the Miami-Dade County arrest record, the reggaeton singer He was arrested in the early hours of March 21.

Captura / Corrections and Rehabilitation Miami-Dade County

When sharing the news on Instagram, the influencer Un Martí To Durako added that “things are complicated”apparently referring to the seriousness of the accusations against the singer.

Just a few days ago Chocolate He boasted on social media about his new love conquest with some romantic photos with the girl that he later deleted from his profile.

However, it is unknown if the domestic violence incident has anything to do with this young woman or with La Bebesita, her other partner.

In 2017 Chocolate was also accused of domestic violence by his ex-partner Cynthia Cortés, but In February 2023 he was acquitted of all charges.