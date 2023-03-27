Chris Avellone compensated, his two accusers retract

Initially without reaction on social networks, Chris Avellone had officially published a denial of these allegations on Medium in June 2021 while filing a complaint for defamation against his accusers in a Californian court. As Chris Avellone has just announced in a communiqué, the case has just been concluded with the retraction of its two accusers, who now explain that their remarks in 2020 were misinterpreted. Due to the damage suffered, Chris Avellone will nevertheless be compensated with a seven-figure payment including the restitution of his attorney’s fees.

It must be said that the author, formerly solicited from right to left for various works related to writing, had quickly been abandoned by most of his business partners, including Techland (Dying Light 2 : Stay Human), Paradox Interactive (Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2) et Wild cat (The Waylanders). Today, his accusers say they finally have nothing to reproach Chris Avellone and withdraw all the charges that have been brought against him. Note that a copy of the press release published by Chris Avellone was also sent to Forbes by the author’s lawyers.

Press release from the former accusers « After talking with Mr. Avellone, we have prepared the following statement: Mr. Avellone never sexually abused any of us. We don’t know that he ever sexually abused a woman. We are not aware that Mr. Avellone ever misappropriated corporate funds. Everything we said or wrote about Mr. Avellone was not our intention. We wanted to support women in the industry. In doing so, our words were misinterpreted (…) We are passionate about the safety of women, minorities, LGBTQIA+ people and all other communities who have been persecuted in the video game industry. We believe that Mr. Avellone shares the desire to protect and improve these communities. We believe he deserves a full return to the industry and we support him in his endeavors. » Karissa Barrows, Kelly Rae Bristol

In this same press release, Chris Avellone plays appeasement and even explains that he wants to support the fight of Ms. Barrows and Ms. Bristol to tackle recurring behavioral problems in the video game industry. ” In the spirit of these goals, I ask everyone to respect the privacy of Ms. Barrows and Ms. Bristol and to use this opportunity as a way to listen to all voices to improve our culture and our communities. “Adds the 51-year-old author. Note that in June 2021, Chris Avellone revealed his version of the facts as to the nature of the attacks against him. ” The motivation for these attacks seemed simple: Karissa and Kelly were angry because of a bad breakup I had with their friend Jackie almost 7 years ago. »

But Chris Avellone also spoke on Twitter to confide in a more intimate way, pointing to the lack of benefit of the doubt and the haste with which many of his colleagues and friends distanced themselves as soon as the accusations surfaced on Twitter in 2020.