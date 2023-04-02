Chris Pine’s favorite Dungeons & Dragons spell revealed

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiered on Friday, and while the film may not be a true representation of how the classic RPG works, the cast sat down and played Dungeons & Dragons at one point to get into their roles.

In a conversation with Total Film told Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis about their time playing Dungeons & Dragons. Sophia Lillis then said that while they were thinking of different ways to solve problems, Chris Pine screamed “animal friendship spell”.

She continued: “He fell into a hole at one point and we were like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna die.’ And he’s like, ‘I know what to do – animal friendship spell!'”. Animal Friendship is not known to be a powerful spell in the game, but it seems that Pine didn’t care and was happy to summon some critters to help him.

If you had time to check out Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, what did you think of it?