Chris Pratt: Super Mario Bros movie has ‘a post-credits scene’

It’s almost surreal, but it’s now officially less than a week until the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie. We’ve seen tons of trailers (maybe even too many, we hope they saved some for the movie itself which is only 92 minutes long) and posters, but one thing we didn’t know anything about were scenes after the credits roll.

Well, it turns out there is one, and it seems to be a very important one, so make sure you stick around in the theater to check out the credits until the end. Here’s what the voice of Mario in the film – Chris Pratt – had to say about this in an interview at CBR:

“Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a GameCube game. I think that would be great.”

We know that Bowser has a tendency to come back despite being defeated by the Mario brothers, so maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised after all. What do you think about cutscenes after the credits have rolled, is it just tiring to wait or does it add something to the experience?