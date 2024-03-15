Christian Glvez’s production company buys Socialit

social He already has a producer. Phoenix Mediaaudiovisual company led by Christian Glvezwill be in charge of launching the Telecinco format dedicated to pink and social news. The Plural points out that The debut of the production company will be this Saturday, March 16as planned by Mediaset, who just a week ago bought 100% of the shares of La Fbrica de la Teleformer producer of Socialit.

What I know is confirmed is the continuity of María Verdoy, substitute for María Patio and Nuria Marón from the first week of this year, who will continue at the controls of this format that is broadcast every weekend. It is also known that the program will continue to maintain its essence, given that each installment of the program will be recorded on the same set as always, although with different technical equipment.

What will happen to Everything is a Lie and Traveling with Chester?

The Tele Factory announced its break with social at the end of 2023although the audiovisual company has continued to carry out its work in production until the delivery last Sunday, March 10.

Related news

Now we have to know what will happen to Everything is a lie y Traveling with Chester, programs produced by the company founded by Oscar Cornejo and Adrin Madrid. In the first instance, it was speculated that The Fuencarral group asked Risto Mejide who will be in charge of the production of both formats presentedalthough the total purchase of La Fbrica de la Tele by Mediaset casts doubt on this movement.

It will be the first time that Fenix ​​Mediacreated in 2020, produce a program with the gossip press as the protagonist. Mediaset owns 40% of the shares of this production company, while the rest is distributed Christian Glvez, Olga Flrez and Rafa Guardiolaformer director of Pasapalabra.