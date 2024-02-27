Christian Nodal reveals dates for his Pal Cora Tour in Europe

MIAMI.- The Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal reveal the dates of his concerts in Europa as part of your tour Pal Cora Tour, a step that becomes a milestone for the music Mexican regional which has achieved its internationalization thanks to the young exponents.

“When in May 2023 we performed our first concert in Madrid, at the WiZink Center, a tour of Europe was more than a goal than a dream and you, my fans, with that SOLD OUT ended up making it a reality. Thank you for loving my music so much or “I love you a lot more than I, I’ll see you soon, I’ll be visiting you in your city so we can dance, fall in love and also give each other a spite with a shot of Don Julio tequila,” said Nodal, according to a review published by Billboard .

Tour dates

The tour begins in Zurich on June 28 and will tour London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, and is produced by JG Music, the singer’s father’s promotion company that is in charge of management and is also a record label in collaboration with the promoter Iglesias Entertainment.

Pal Cora promises an unmatched show and follows his Foraji2 Tour, which concluded in December, and which according to Billboard Boxscore raised 14.5 million dollars and sold 147,000 tickets in 22 shows, during 2022, and which in 2023, obtained 21.6 million dollars and sold 259,000 tickets.

Nodal won the Latin Grammy for best ranchero/mariachi album for Outlaw EP2. Billboard noted that the singer is the soloist with the most No. 1 songs on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart.

Below are the dates of Nodal in Europe:

June 28 – Zurich – Stadhalle Dietikon

June 29 – London – Shepherd’s Bosh Empire

June 30 – Paris – Bataclan

July 5 – Madrid – WiZink Center

July 6 – Gran Canaria – Granoa Live Fest

July 12 – Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi

July 13 – Marbella – Starlite Festival

July 19 – Milan – Milano Latin Festival