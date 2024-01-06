Christian Oliver’s family requests help to repatriate bodies after air accident

MIAMI.- The family of the actor Christian Oliver, who died along with his daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, in a accident air a small private island in the Caribbean, is requesting financial help to carry out the procedures for repatriating the bodies.

The collection is carried out through the platform GoFundMe and they hope to reach 100,000 dollars with the aim of transporting the bodies, covering funeral expenses and other costs that arise from the loss.

So far they have managed to raise almost 98,000 dollars.

Jessica Klepser, now the actor’s widow, issued a statement through the Instagram account of WundaBar Pilates, a company for which she is regional director in California, in which she addressed the tragedy, thanked the support she has received and requested respect in these moments.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic air accident on January 4, 2024, which claimed the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12 years old) and Annik (10), together with their father Christian, were returning from a vacation in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in had engine problems and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, the four passengers on the small plane did not survive,” the message begins.

The publication also addresses the personality of the little girls and how from an early age they stood out in their environment.

“Madita, a vibrant seventh grader at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dancing, singing and acting. Annik, a fourth grader at Wonderland Elementary School Ave, was recognized for her kind, yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming and various forms of art,” he explains.

Likewise, he points out that the spirit of both infants and their laughter will always be remembered in the family and in each person who had the opportunity to share with them.

Likewise, it was highlighted that the actor is survived by Jessica, his parents and a sister who lives in Germany.

The accident

On the afternoon of January 5, it emerged that west of Petit Nevis Island, near Bequia, a small plane heading to Santa Luca Island crashed into the ocean after experiencing engine failure. Although the pilot alerted authorities about the aircraft’s irregularities, he was unable to make an emergency landing.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines police have not yet reported what caused the failure.

Both the actor, his daughters and the pilot died in the event.

The 51-year-old actor, born in Germany, participated in film and television, as Speed Racer (Meteoro), of 2008, and The Good German (The good German), a 2006 World War II film by Steven Soderbergh starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

It was also part of the second season of the 1990s series Saved by the Bell: The New Class (Saved by the Bell). She played a Swiss exchange student named Brian Keller.