Christina Aguilera gives tips for intimacy

Christina Aguilera shared details of her sexuality for the first time on the Call Her Daddy podcast, talked about how she lost her virginity and gave tips for practicing oral sex.

The first piece of advice given by the interpreter of “But I remember you” was to eat the semen, as she assures that it has many benefits.

“Swallowing semen is really a good thing. It has a lot of protein in it. There’s a lot to be said for doing it, after so much work,” he said.

The composer also commented that one of the most important things is to be with a partner who wants to explore her sexuality with her, because she believes that there are tastes for everything.

“There are some guys who don’t like having their testicles touched…and there are some guys who like brutal things to happen to them. There are many different levels,” he added.

Christina recounted that she has had sex in “wild places,” such as in the bathroom, and on a commercial plane.

The singer also shared that she lost her virginity when she was big, because it was something very new for her, although many people think that her sexual life began at a very young age.