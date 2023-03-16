Church concert by the Lauterach community band on Palm Sunday

The Bürgermusik Lauterach cordially invites you to the church concert on April 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the Lauterach parish church.

Poems and hymns from around 900 years are the focus of this year’s concert.

Instrumented for large wind orchestra, the hymns “Now thank you all God”, “Christ is errand” and the Easter sequence “Victimae paschali laudes” will be heard in James Barnes’ “Bavarian Easter”. Also with “Amazing Grace” in a version by Frank Ticheli or “Be thou my Vision” in the version by David Gillingham, the development from a simple song to a symphonic poem becomes clear and St. Georg fills spherically.