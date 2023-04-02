Church: Pope Francis expected in Marseille in September

Pope Francis will visit Marseille on September 23. He will celebrate a great public mass. The Marseille city is already looking forward to the event.

Pope Francis will be in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), in September. He will go up to the Good Mother for a prayer in memory of the migrants who disappeared at sea. The papal visit is already at the heart of the discussions in the diocese. Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline reflects on the place where Mass will be celebrated. “You have to estimate what the need for reception is”he explains.

Mass at the Vélodrome stadium?

The Vélodrome stadium is discussed with the services of the town hall and the prefecture. “For me it’s a very good idea, it’s the home of the Marseillais, it’s the place where all of Marseille meets every Saturday”, judges a believer. Others are more cautious. “I prefer masses celebrated in places of worship”, argues a woman. The last papal visit to Marseille dates from 1533.