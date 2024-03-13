Chyno and Nacho return to the studio together for the album Eternos

MIAMI.- The Venezuelan do Chyno and Nacho announced that they work in a production record label that promises to mark a new stage in their careers. Singing together again was a professional desire that both had expressed, but that was on pause due to the health of Jess Miranda (Chyno).

Recently, on the DO’s official account, the performers uploaded a video in which they can be seen in a recording studio. “Ladies and gentlemen, the recording process has started. Nothing more! We have to tell you, the recording has started,” says Nacho.

“Eternal…”, Chyno continues by revealing the name of the disco. “New music,” Nacho added.

The singers are on the island of Margarita, Nueva Esparta state, Venezuela; where Miguel Ignacio Mendoza (Nacho) currently resides.

On the social network they have shared different moments in the so-called Pearl of the Caribbean, it is presumed that they are recording audiovisual material. They have even posted two videos with songs that promise to be some of the singles that are included. Eternals.

The small clips reveal that the songs contain the characteristic sound of Chyno and Nacho.

Chyno Health

Although in 2023 the singers met again in Anzotegui, Venezuela, to record the video clip of the single ManaEternals marks Jess Miranda’s return to music, after she had to retire for a while to take care of her health.

The interpreter suffered from COVID-19, but the virus left significant consequences on his motor system and he was later diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy. In 2021, after separating from the mother of her son, Natasha Araos, Chyno returned to his native Venezuela to recover near her family.

However, the singer was confined in a rehabilitation center where he was recovering from addiction problems.

After a strong complaint, led by network strategist Irrael Gómez, about the mistreatment he received in that clinic, the singer was taken to the El Cedral health center.

Currently, Chyno Miranda seems to have recovered part of his life and in November it was learned that he had married Astrid Falcón, whom he has considered a fundamental piece in his personal and professional advancement.