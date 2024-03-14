Cielo Frascatore, owner of a construction consulting company

Cielo Angélica Frascatore has no academic training in construction or civil engineering, but through many years of dedication she learned to read and interpret plans.

“I don’t have a background of that, but the important thing here is the option to learn everything you need, it’s attention to detail,” Frascatore explained.

Cielo, who will soon turn 50, married and a mother of three, came to New Rochelle from Colombia in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations.

His first job was at the Westchester airport, in the nighttime ticket check area.

Her mother, who already worked in construction, motivated her to change jobs.

“He tells me: ‘leave the vampire’, ‘don’t work at night again’, ‘that’s dangerous in winter’.”

That’s when Cielo began her career in construction managing documents for a city agency for four years.

From there it went to The LiRo Groupa construction company with a greater reach, then came to STV, an even larger company, where he gained experience handling city contracts.

“It was all information that I just absorbed,” Cielo said.

As a Hispanic woman, getting here has not been easy for Cielo.

“People doubt you much more, so you have to work twice as hard, sometimes three times as hard so that people recognize your work and value it.”

However, in 2018, Cielo took a decisive step in her career: she founded Cafco Group. A company that advises small contractors on document management for city and state contracts.

“Because they know about construction and they have the ability to do construction, but in the administrative part, in the business part, it was not the strong part,” explained Cielo. “Some companies went bankrupt and I said ‘ Well, you have to help him’ and I started helping them with the paperwork and that was my inspiration.”

Now his company is dedicated to hiring architects, engineers and administrators to be part of public works projects.

Luis Eduardo Alba, one of its employees shares his experience working with Cielo.

“She is always aware of our work needs, sometimes even personal needs, so that says a lot about her,” Alba said.

During 2023, Cielo was president of the National Association of Women in Construction in New York City. And she says she will continue her goal of inspiring women to explore the field of construction.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.