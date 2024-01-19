Cine francs awarded the honorary Csar to Christopher Nolan of Agns Jaoui

PARS.- The filmmaker Christopher Nolan and the actress and director Agns Jaoui will respectively receive an honorary Csar for their career during the 49th Csar ceremony on February 23 in Paris, the organizers announced today -January 19-.

According to the award, the American-British Christopher Nolan, 53, has managed to captivate the general public without giving up artistic demands, from Dunkirk until Interstellar going by Origen.

Trajectory of Christopher Nolan y Agns Jaoui

“His latest masterpiece, Oppenheimera true global phenomenon, was acclaimed by critics and the public for its revolutionary visual aesthetics,” highlighted the Cesar Academy in a statement, which awards these film awards every year.

Agns Jaoui, a complete artist with a 40-year career, has directed five feature films, including For every taste (2000), and has played around 50 roles on screen, including As in the best families (1996), one of the most successful French comedies, in addition to his theater work.

“It was in the theater, in 1987, where his career really took off and was marked forever: there he met Jean-Pierre Bacri. A true creative fusion took place between them, giving rise to numerous successful works and films,” the Academy noted. of the Caesars in another statement.

They were one of the most famous couples in cinema and remained close until Bacri’s death in 2021.

“Agns Jaoui is the most awarded female artist at the Césars, with six statuettes,” the statement highlights.

The Cesar nominations will be announced on January 24. the movie Anatomy of a eachwhich won the Palme d’Or in May at the Cannes Film Festival (southeast France), is the favorite.

Members of the Academy will have one month to vote before the ceremony, which will be held in the Olympia hall in Paris on February 23.

It will also be the baptism of fire for the new French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

FUENTE: AFP