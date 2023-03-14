cinema guide

CINEMA SAN MARTIN
(7 Nº 923 – Tel. 483-9947)
Scream 6 (cast.) (3D).- 15:45
Scream 6 (cast.).- 13:15, 18:15, 23:15
Scream 6 (subt.).- 20:45
Avatar: The Water Path (cast.) (3D).- 12:45, 19:55
The Bride’s Curse (cast.) 16:20, 18:10, 21, 23:20
Offering to the Devil (cast.).- 14:50, 18:55, 23:15
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (eng.).- 12:50, 15, 16:50, 19:05
M3gan (cast.).- 13, 17, 21:10, 22:55
CINEMA CITY
(50 Nº 723 – Tel. 423-5456)
Avatar: The Water Path (cast.) (3D).- 12:30, 16:10
Avatar: The Water Path (cast.) (4D)+(3D).- 19:40
Elvis (subt.).- 20
Scream 6 (cast.) (3D).- 23:05
Scream 6 (cast.) (4D)+(3D).- 12:30, 17:20
Scream 6 (subt.) (4D)+(3D).- 23:20
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (cast.) (4D)+(3D).- 14:45
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (eng.).- 12:45, 14:50
Maybe Forever (subt.).- 17, 19:05, 21:10, 23:15
Scream 6 (cast.) (3D).- 13, 18
Scream 6 (cast.).- 15:30, 20:30
Scream 6 (subt.).- 23
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (cast.) (3D).- 15:35
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (cast.).- 13, 18:10, 20:45, 23:15
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (eng.).- 12:45, 17:10, 19, 21
Terrifier 2: The Sinister Clown (cast.).- 14:35, 23:05
PARADISE CINEMA
(46 Nº 780 – Tel. 483-4074)
La Ballena (sub.).- 12:45, 15:05, 17:35, 20:10, 23
Warehouse (subt.).- 17, 22:40
Argentina,1985 (cast.).- 22:50
They speak (subt.).- 16:30, 18:35, 20:40
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (eng.).- 12:30, 14:30
Close (subt.).- 12:40, 14:50, 20:45
The Fabelmans (subt.).- 20
The Deceit (subt.).- 18:40
The Mummies and the Lost Ring (eng.).- 12:45, 14:30
The Spirits of the Island (subt.).- 16:15, 23:10
ROCK CINEMA
(49 between 7 and 8 – Te. 425-9873)
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (cast.) (Atmos).- 15:40
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (subt.) (Atmos).- 18:10, 20:45, 23:15
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (eng.).- 13:30
Creed 3 (cast.).- 13, 15:30
Creed 3 (subt.).- 18, 20:30, 23
Avatar: The Path of Water (subt.).- 22:05
The Mummies and the Lost Ring (eng.).- 13, 14:45, 16:35, 18:25, 20:15