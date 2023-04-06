Cinema returns to pre-pandemic levels, study

Mario Bros. is one of the titles that are attracting attention in the film industry.

Talking about cinema returning to pre-pandemic levels allows us to identify the challenge that exists in the market in terms of content.

Just as movie theaters are returning to pre-pandemic levels, streaming platforms are dosing their movie releases.

the market of cine is back and the income that it has registered in the first quarter of 2023 shows how important it is again for audiences, for registering a number prepandemia, according to a study.

The capacity of cinema at this stage shows how important interaction with audiences has become, taking into account basic resources in consumption, such as those that have to do with the way in which brands seek identification with actions that extend their stories. to products, franchises that give continuity to the narratives or licenses.

The cinema recovers

Newly released figures have warned that movie theater box office receipts accumulated $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, so the number puts the movie theater industry at numbers that were seen in 2019, before the COVID-19 will collapse the world. The figure is important because in 2022 movie theaters ended with revenues of less than 34 percent of the figures recorded in 2019.

“We are actually catching up to 2019 levels. Remember: 2019 was not far behind. It was the second highest box office year with $11.4 billion,” he explained. Paul DergarabedianSenior Media Analyst Comscore a CNBC.

The firm found in a recent study on movie theaters that box office receipts reached 7.5 billion dollars in 2022, which meant an increase of 64 percent, but a decrease of 34 percent compared to 2019.

These figures identified in the study are an important indicator of the value that the movie theater is beginning to recover as a physical space for the consumer, who uses these spaces more frequently and is more willing to pay.

While the cinema returns to pre-pandemic levels, competitors such as streaming, where Netflix stands out, have made decisions to dose the content they release.

This week we announced that several media reports such as Bloomberg warned that Netflix made the decision to reduce the release of films, as a measure to restructure its business and, most interestingly, as a formula to make its film business more profitable. cinematographic.

The measure of Netflixaccording to what is revealed, is interested in increasing its investment in small projects, with maximum budgets of 30 million dollars, and the decision made within the platform will invariably lead to layoffs, in order to have a proper operation.

It is important to see the progress of these strategies in the way content is produced and consumed, since it is to this extent that valuable practices in consumption will be defined, where a common is constant and it is the identification that the audience achieves before the proposals of content that is presented, in which brands are increasingly involved with the consumer.

